Morobe needs coffee factory

By PISAI GUMAR

MOROBE needs to build its own coffee factory to help its farmers process the parchment into green beans and export the commodity directly, an official says.

Productive Partnership in Agriculture Project coffee component and Coffee Industry Corporation Ltd project manager Potaisa Hombunaka said there was a big need for a coffee factory in Morobe.

Hombunaka said Morobe had huge potential in coffee production which farmers were supporting.

Morobe, with the biggest number of farmers and biggest land mass always comes third and fourth in total coffee production compared to other provinces, he said.

“I am not sure when Morobe will top the chart as a coffee-producing province,” Hombunaka said.

Hombunaka said it was illogical to see tonnes of coffee parchments (bags) from Morobe taken up to the Highlands to be milled.

Hombunaka was at Mongkeng, Nadzab in Huon Gulf for the signing of the K2.6 million agreement with the Kasuka coffee cooperative from Wain-Erap, Nawaeb on Monday.

Wia Trade Ltd in partnership with the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) Ltd will manage the project as technical partners in the next three years.

Morobe community development provincial programme adviser Kiun Kimbing encouraged the farmers to demonstrate loyalty, commitment and trust in the project which will benefit them.

