Morobe official irked over camps outside counting area

MOROBE electoral manager Simon Soheke has called on scrutineers of candidates camping outside the counting area at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae to respect election officials and allow them to do their work freely.

Soheke made this call on Tuesday after noticing that scrutineers where camping outside the counting area and questioning every person moving in and out of the stadium.

He said while scrutineers had the right to provide checks and balances in the election process, they should also apply “trust” and “commonsense” to allow election officials to do their work.

“I do not agree with the idea of having so many people camping outside the counting area,” Soheke said.

“At least two or three should do.”

The Morobe election manager said the Electoral Commission was renting the stadium from the PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF) so scrutineers must respect the foundation’s vehicle and officers who were working inside the premises.

Soheke said as long as the foundation’s employees did not open the container where the ballot boxes were stored, they should not be harassed or scorned by any scrutineers.

“If the PNGSF change their mind and remove us from the location, where will we go to?” Soheke said.

“It is because of this reason and others that I appeal to scrutineers to exercise restraint when monitoring the area.”

Like this: Like Loading...