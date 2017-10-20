Morobe open MPs challenged

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu should be commended for the decision taken to investigate the missing K44 million.

That is a lot of money which could have been used for developmental purposes.

I put this challenge forward to all the open MPs of Morobe to follow the governor and investigate your district books.

I believe you will discover that public funds have been misapplied.

Projects have funded but never been implemented or completed.

You need to deliver so start with your books.

My good governor, all the nine districts are falling apart.

Do a complete overhaul of public servants.

Look at Menyamya as an example.

It has been driven 15 years back.

Don’t be surprised to see some big fish in the corruption pool.

Eki Yaku

Menyamya

