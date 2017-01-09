Morobe paying off claims

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Morobe government has paid some contractors it owes money to from the K6 million it had allocated in the budget last year.

Provincial administrator Sheila Harou said some contractors were paid late last year while other claims were still being assessed.

She said about 100 contractors had submitted claims totalling K9.7 million for services rendered over the years but had not been settled.

The claims were for minor works such as building maintenance, fencing and road maintenance.

Harou said claims deemed excessive had to be held back and properly verified.

“We have paid some of them (contractors) last year. The genuine ones have been paid while others are still being looked at,” she said.

“Most of these claims were related to office maintenance, vehicle hire and minor road works.”

Harou said they discovered that some of the service providers were given contracts without going through the proper processes as per the Public Finance Management Act and other guidelines.

She said she could not give the exact numbers of contractors being paid and how much in total they were paid but she said it was not in the millions.

Harou said the government was now looking at ways to fix the loopholes so that all contractors followed the proper procedures.

Like this: Like Loading...