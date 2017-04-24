Morobe post huge win in NPL opener

By LARRY ANDREW

MOROBE United blitzed Bulolo 7-0 to claim victory in the opening round of the National Premier League’s Northern Conference soccer in Lae on Saturday.

Despite morning rainfall in the Morobe capital, the Football Federation of Papua New Guinea competition at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium saw Morobe dominate proceedings in the opening match.

The second game of the afternoon saw Jessa Nawaeb beat Markham 3-1 after weathering a great effort from the men from the flood plain.

Markham’s enthusiasm and fearlessness had the more experienced Nawaeb side, boasting the likes of Sammy Hiob, Eliud Fugre, Jeremy Yasasa and Moses Agi, searching for answers throughout the match.

The Rangs dominated the second-half and were rewarded with a goal.

In the main match of the afternoon, Laiwaden of Madang pushed Lahi United to force a 1-1 draw.

Laiwaden’s four main men in Jackson Subou, Harry Komboi, Brendan Kambual and Ladam Kusu peppered the Lahi goal in the first half but without any luck.

The Madang side’s persistence paid off in the second stanza despite conceding a goal in the 33rd when Ben Suenu scored for the home side to lead 1-0 into the break. On a wet surface, goalkeeper Mikes Gewa was lured out, leaving the goal wide open for Suenu to score.

The conditions evened up the contest, with the normally-tight Lahi defence giving up a goal in the 50th minute through Moses Tupa, who fired home the equaliser off a penalty outside the box that snuck past the outstretched arms of Lahi keeper Robin Gusa.

Standings: Morobe United 3, Jessa Nawaeb 1, Lahi United 1, Laiwaden 1, Markham 0, Bulolo 0.

