Morobe residents told to help maintain roads

By LUKE KAMA

WORKS Minister Michael Nali has urged the Lae city, district and Morobe authorities to look after the roads that the Government has been investing in.

Nali on Tuesday toured Lae city roads which the Government had invested more than K470 million in over the last five years to rebuild and upgrade.

The investment includes the current reconstruction of the Milfordaven Road.

Nali said Prime Minister Peter O’Neill realised the importance of Lae as an industrial centre and over the last five years allocated funding to build Lae city roads.

“Building concrete roads is something the people of Morobe and the country must be thankful for,” Nali said.

“I can say almost 75 per cent of Lae city roads are completed and the only thing left is the road from the PNG University of Technology down to the Moem Barracks and the current Milfordaven Road which is currently being constructed.

“Once we get these roads done, Lae city roads will be done and it is important that the Morobe government and the Lae district and the city authorities take serious

responsibility to maintain the roads.

“Employ contractors and members of the community to help clean the roads so at the same time, jobs are created for the city residents.”

Works Secretary David Wereh said the Government had invested well over K470 million to upgrade and rebuild Lae city roads alone.

Like this: Like Loading...