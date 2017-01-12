Morobe is resource-rich

By MALUM NALU

TREASURY MInister Patrick Pruaitch says Morobe will continue to be one of the resource-rich provinces in the country, especially with the opening of the world-class Wafi-Golpu mine.

He said this yesterday after receiving the K424 million Morobe provincial budget from Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, in the presence of senior Morobe officials and Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour.

“Morobe is one of the resource-rich provinces,” Pruaitch said.

“National Government will be working closely with Morobe provincial government to ensure that the resources that are earmarked for development phase, get the necessary support from the Government.

“Wafi-Golpu has been earmarked by National Government as one of our impact projects.

“Unfortunately, it may not get started in the life of this Government.

“I want to advise the governor and the team from Morobe, and the Huon Gulf MP, that we will ensure that the groundwork is laid for the next government.

“This project will create the necessary employment and necessary stimulus to the economy.

“All of us understand the situation in our economy.

“What is important, as a country, is to promote foreign direct investment.

“We need to bring in foreign currency into the country, so that it not only helps to create economic growth, but also helps to address foreign exchange issues we have at the moment.” Pruaitch said the Government would ensure that Wafi-Golpu “features prominently” in supporting the country’s economic growth.

