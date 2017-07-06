Morobe school holidays unauthorised: Sori

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

PROVINCIAL education advisers have no authority to extend school holidays, according to Teaching Service Commission chairman Baran Sori.

Sori was responding to a decision by Morobe provincial education adviser Keith Jiram to extend the holidays for teachers engaged as election officials.

He said prior approval should be sought from Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra and himself on “exceptional circumstances”.

“Jiram’s decision to grant a one-week holiday to teachers involved in the election may send a wrong signal to all teachers,” Sori said.

“Teachers are advised to resume duties and start classes on July 10.”

He said counting in Morobe should start on July 10.

“This means polling would have been completed.

“Hence all teachers resume duties and classes for Term Three,” he said. “It is important that classes start so that students can meet the official hours of lessons required to qualify for the next grade.”

Like this: Like Loading...