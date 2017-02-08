Morobe schools concerned over TFF fees

MANY schools in Morobe do not know exactly when tuition fee-free (TFF) funds will reach their accounts to ensure they resume normal operations, provincial education adviser Keith Jiram says.

Jiram said that it was very disturbing for boarding schools, particularly rural high schools and secondary schools like Bumayong and Bugandi, Wawin National High School and technical vocational education training (Tvet) institutions that accommodate big numbers of students.

It is likely that boarding students would be sent home and schools suspended until the TFF money reaches schools accounts.

“It means deferring the scheduled academic calendar and that will affect classroom teaching plans and jeopardise the end of academic year,” Jiram said.

He said that it was important for all schools to start and end the 2017 academic year on time.

Jiram confirmed receiving Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra’s circular advising against collection of fees from students, however, the provincial education board earlier approved high and secondary schools to collect K600, Tvet centres K500, primary schools K300 and elementary schools K200.

Parents were advised to pay half of the fees.

“This is a voluntary arrangement which most parents agreed to support the schools resume academic year as scheduled as we cannot wait for TFF while sending students home,” Jiram said.

However, parents of students attending Bugandi Secondary School and Salamaua High School were unhappy over the late release of TFF funds which affected resumption and ending of academic years.

“This voluntary arrangement is not a project fee and it needs to be correctly understood because schools need money to operate similar to businesses,” he said.

He said that late release of TFF last year resulted in most schools operating in the red, incurring huge debts and when TFF funds hit their accounts, it was spent on arrears.

