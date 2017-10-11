Morobe Show queen to share prize with her school

By EHEYUC SESERU

Morobe Show queen Caroline Carl of East Sepik will donate part of her prize to the Lae Salvation Army Primary School.

Carl won K1000 in prize money and 50 cartons of Snax biscuits from Lae Biscuit Company.

She decided to donate the cartons of biscuits to her school.

Carl said the school also did some charity work.

The 15-year-old grade eight student said it was her first time winning something big by becoming the Morobe Show queen. She was Miss Mamose during last year’s Independence celebrations at the school and was crowned Miss Salvation Army Primary School in 2016.

With the experience of modeling with traditional costumes and speaking about the importance of the costumes she decided to enter the Morobe Show queen quest.

“I feel on top of the world. I feel great to be the Morobe Show queen. I’m used to quests like this but it is the biggest from others that I’ve won.

“I never thought of winning it but I will do something great with my prize by donating to charity, and do something useful with the cash to help me when I’m going to secondary school next year,” said Carl.

Carl has also won a contest in Western province.

She said the other quests that she had won were school-based. Carl is looking forward to taking part in other quests like the Miss PNG.

