Morobe teachers’postings planned

Morobe teachers should be able to know their postings for next year before the end of the 2017 academic year, according to provincial education advisor Keith Jiram.

“We are into the second week now on the gazetted teacher appointments,” Jiram told The National.

“We are hoping to complete it by Friday.

“By next week, Monday, we should get the provincial education board in place to endorse the teachers’ postings.

“By October or November, before we close, teachers should be able to know their postings before they go home.”

Jiram said this was indicative of the progress in the Morobe education administration.

“Over the years, teachers have been complaining about their postings and leave fares, and staff,” he said.

“We have been managing leave fares and are now into managing postings as well.

“At least we give some satisfaction to teachers so that they feel comfortable.”

Jiram said things such as teachers’ leave fares and postings were contributing to the drop in education standards.

