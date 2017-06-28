Morobe to use preliminary roll

By JUNIOR UKAHA

MOROBE election manager Simon Soheke says he will consider using the preliminary electoral roll to conduct polling in the province for the remaining days if the need arises.

Soheke, who has the painstaking task of managing the election in one of the largest provinces in the country, said that in response to widespread complaints about people’s names missing on the updated electoral roll.

Eligible voters in parts of Bulolo, Huon Gulf, Markham and Nawaeb where polling was conducted, raised concerns that their names were excluded from the updated lists placed at their respective polling locations.

Soheke explained that the decision to use the preliminary roll was not his but came from Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato following extensive claims of missing names on the electoral roll around the country.

“As directed by the commissioner, I am considering using the preliminary roll in areas where polling is yet to take place,” Soheke said.

“Preliminary rolls will be used where the names of large number of eligible voters are missing on the updated roll.”

Soheke said he did not know how the names of eligible voters were missing on the updated roll but that was something for the commission to look into and rectify.

He said the preliminary roll included names of those people who had voted in the 2012 election.

Soheke said Lae, with its 92,000-plus voters, is likely to use the preliminary role if he saw that a large number of eligible voters were excluded.

He said for those places that had already voted, polling would not be repeated.

“Our big challenge is the roll update thing and the weather,” Soheke said.

“Otherwise, polling in all districts in the province has been smooth.”

