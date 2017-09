THE people of Morobe voted Pangu Pati into Parliament, even though party leader Sam Basil campaigned vigorously to dethrone many good and vibrant Morobeans. For the first time, the people of Morobe voted on party lines.

Basil has nine MPs with him but he is not delivering as he had promised.

How long is he going to keep his voters waiting?

Max Yakam

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...