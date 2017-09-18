Morobeans told to unite, work together

AS the economic hub of the country, it is crucial that Lae has an appropriate government body such as the Lae City Authority to administer services properly, Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae says.

He said during Independence Day celebrations that the city authority would ensure services were delivered to citizens in the city and Morobe province to boost economic activities.

“It is my fervent hope and prayer that you the people of Lae and Morobe province will continue to remain united. As a people united, you can be a force to be reckoned with and set the benchmark for other provinces to emulate,” Sir Bob said.

“It is our individual and collective responsibility to recognise opportunities in our lives and work towards realising these opportunities for the benefit of our nation and our individual satisfaction and happiness.”

Lae MP John Rosso urged the citizens, government divisions and agencies and companies to work together to restore the image of Lae.

“Think of our children’s future and the children who are on the streets. How can we make this city change to cater for these children?” Rosso said.

Like this: Like Loading...