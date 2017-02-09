Morobe’s roll update 50pc done

THE Electoral Commission in Morobe has completed 50 per cent of the electoral roll update in the province says election manager Simon Soheke.

Soheke said the electoral update work was halted briefly after officials engaged to do the work in the nine districts protested the delay in paying their allowances.

He said his team was looking forward to overcoming this hurdle as some money was paid to the EC so it would be processed and paid to the aggrieved officials so work would continue.

“We have completed about 50 per cent of the roll update in the province so far,” he said.

“I am satisfied with the progress of our work. We are on target.

“We should complete everything before writs are issued.

“We should have all the electoral updates completed by the end of this month if everything goes according to plan.”

Soheke said his officials were working closely with the ward councilors and community leaders in the wards to have all the eligible voters registered in the roll and have their details updated.

He said they were careful not to miss any names but if people who feared their names might not be included, they should make it their responsibility to see the officials so that their details were updated.

“Once the updated electoral roll comes out and people have any queries they can raise them up during the objection period,” Soheke said.

