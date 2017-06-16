Morola back on the job: Kali

By HELEN TARAWA

MARY Morola has been reinstated as Labour and Industrial Relations Secretary, Personnel Management Secretary John Kali says.

Kali told The National that as required under a National Court order issued this week, Morola has resumed her role as secretary and George Bopi who has been acting secretary, was directed to vacate the office and return to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Cabinet had recommended the suspension of Morola on May 3 because of allegations against her in relation to her leadership of the department.

The National Court ruled that Morola should resume her duties pending the outcome of the court’s review of her suspension.

A government team headed by Kali and members from the Department of Justice and Attorney-General, Finance and other central agencies, was appointed to investigate the allegations leveled against her relating to the issuing of work permits.

Kali said the investigation has been put on hold until the substantive court hearing on Tuesday, June 20.

Morola was appointed acting secretary to the department in 2015 and confirmed in February last year.

Bopi, the chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, was appointed acting secretary when Morola was suspended because the NEC wanted someone from outside the department.

