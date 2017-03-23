Moses an example for churches, leaders

IN past elections Christian churches and their leaders organised prayer times and sessions in order to elect good or godly leaders.

But most of those churches and their leaders have been disappointed because with the exception of a very few who stood upright and did not abandoned their faith and Christian principles, many of those so called leaders threw away their Christian characters and principles as soon as they entered Parliament.

They have instead of contributing to promoting Christian ethics and principles in leadership and governance did the total opposite in promoting lies and corruption thus helping to destroy this beautiful country that is so full of milk and honey.

But the question is why?

In Numbers chapter 27 in the Bible, God told Moses to appoint his successor, a leader who could lead His people into the Promised Land.

Instead of choosing either Caleb or Joshua who stood out among other leaders in the 12 tribes of Israel, Moses bowed and humbly asked God to appoint the leader.

Moses was obviously aware of the challenges of leadership and the dangers that lay ahead and the fact that there were more than ten countries to conquer in order to possess their Land of Milk and Honey.

I believe Moses did not want to make a mistake in appointing a leader by his own knowledge, skills and wisdom.

When God answered his prayers and gave certain instructions, Moses did what he was told to do.

He called the people together, laid his hands on Joshua and declared him as their new leader. Under Joshua the people of Israel fought and possessed their Promised Land.

I really believe that the Christian churches and their leaders need to do what Moses did instead of praying and prophesying for their preferred candidates in this election.



Charles Jasari

Popondetta

