Mosquitoes set to defend AFL title

THE Papua New Guinea Mosquitoes will get the chance to defend their title at the AFL International Cup at the MCG this year.

The AFL confirmed that the 2017 AFL International Cup men’s and women’s grand finals will be played as curtain-raisers to Round 22 AFL matches. The men’s grand final will be played prior to the Collingwood-Geelong match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while the women’s grand final will be prior to the Carlton-Hawthorn match at Etihad Stadium.

AFL head (community/international development) Grant Williams said playing both grand finals at AFL venues would give greater exposure to the competition.

“We’re so pleased to have secured both the MCG and Etihad Stadium for this year’s International Cup finals,” Williams said.

“Planning is in full-swing at AFL House and among the international football community. The fixtures will be released in early July.”

The sixth International Cup will be held in Melbourne from Aug 5-19. The carnival will include both men’s and women’s competitions.

The International Cup is played every three years. No expatriate Australians are eligible to play.

Teams comprise solely of amateurs who must be nationals of the country they represent.

In 2014 there were 25 teams (18 men’s and seven women’s teams) that represented 18 nations.

PNG won the men’s final while Canada won the women’s final.

