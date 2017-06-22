Mother of 10 Kerepa entres polls as a Maimai member

Kavieng open candidate Rubie Kerepa was yesterday initiated into the Maimai society as campaigning in New Ireland winds down.

Kerepa, from Patu Panapai village in Tikana local-level government area, is one of the two women contesting the open seat and among three female candidates in New Ireland.

The initiation ceremony marked Kerepas final campaign as she prepared her polling teams.

“Today I’m happy that we’ve come to the end of our four weeks’ campaign covering 49 wards,” she said.

“Over the years, we women and children have been for the last 42 years crying and being burdened which gave me the reason to stand up.

“We are the custodians of the land and today we must be happy that we will together bring the changes for Kavieng district.

“The power that we have is strong and must not waste it at the expense of our families.”

Kerepa told the more than 1000 people gathered to witness the initiation ceremony to consider their children when choosing their leader.

A first timer to the contest the, Kerepa told women: “We must not lose focus for the next five years. This election is very critical.|

“Today is the time for women, it’s an opportunity we’ve never had five or 10 years ago.

“If you believe that you have the same belief and cry as I do, then come with me and let our children witness our decisions.”

Kerepa acknowledged the support of her husband Michael from Southern Highlands and her 10 children. There are 22 candidates for the Kavieng open, 19 men and three women.

