Mother, child health vital

MATERNAL newborn child health (MNCH) is a vital health component in most rural communities and a common challenge among many pregnant mothers.

Boroi village in Yawar LLG in the Bogia district of Madang is five hours’ drive away from Madang town and is one of the rural communities that is trying to tackle such a challenge.

Transport to the nearest health centre is a big issue faced by the community.

Micah Rait, Ward three councillor and chairman of the village health committee, said during the opening of the Boroi aid post last Wednesday that mothers who gave birth, sometimes died because there was no proper health facility and the nearest health centre was far.

Pregnant mothers in Boroi village and nearby communities have in the past used unsafe traditional methods during child birth which risked their health, life and those of the newborn children.

These unsafe methods used home-made tools and unsterilised medical equipment. It resulted in mothers having maternal health problems such as cervical cancer and unhealthy children.

Mothers and babies also passed away during delivery.

Through World Vision’s project activities and intervention, the community now understands the importance of MNCH.

The project is funded by the New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) through its Sustainable Development Fund (SDF), now the New Zealand Partnerships for International Development Fund and will benefit 7529 people in four years.

The project targets 10 communities in Bogia district with the aim of improving the health and nutrition status of families, but most importantly mothers, newborn babies and children.

MNCH project manager Manu Peter said the project was in its last phase of implementation and had worked closely with partners from Bogia district health administration, Bogia district health facilities and the community to ensure mothers and newborn children have access to basic health services.

One of its major achievements is the reconstruction and maintenance of the Boroi village aid post, which was officially launched and witnessed by villagers and officials.

The reconstruction and maintenance of the aid post is a great success for the project and the community.

Through trainings and workshops, community members are taught skills to own the project and lead the community with healthy lifestyle practices.

Rural health committees or village health committees have been established to advocate and coordinate health activities. Community health resource persons were also trained to improve their ability to strengthen and promote health outreach patrols.

More than 200 mothers from this community had delivered their babies at the aid post and had attended nutrition programmes to nurture their children well.

With these skills, community members are now taking ownership of the project which is one of the main development links that strengthens development process.

