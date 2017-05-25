Mother, daughter prepare to take on track

MOTHER and daughter team Nik and Paige Tilley are in training mode as they prepare to tackle the Kokoda Track in as part of Centacare’s annual fundraising challenge in South Australia.

Dreaming of the experience for many years, Nik said she was looking forward to challenging herself and seeing where her grandfather fought all those years ago as reported in The Border Watch.

“It has been on my bucket list for some time and to be able to share this experience with Paige is pretty special,” she said.

“I’m really interested in learning about the history of Kokoda and the events that unfolded there.”

Like this: Like Loading...