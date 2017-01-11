Mother of four in business

CATHY Alopea, a mother of four from Southern Highlands, sells her products ordered in from Australia at the Women in Business (WiB) Trade Centre to support her family.

Alopea, 44, sells ladies handbags, shoes and perfumes at her stall in the trade centre that was established by WiB executive director Janet Sape at Hardware Haus, Steamships Compound, Waigani. The trade centre opens from Monday to Saturday.

“I started selling drinks, lollies and secondhand clothing to support my husband,” Alopea told The National.

“But seeing that the money was not enough, I decided to order the products from Australia.”

Alopea said she started the business five years ago and carried her products around in her car and delivered them to her customers.

“My advice to all young women is to think big, start at an early age but mostly trust God,” Alopea said.

