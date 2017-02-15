Mother registers cultural group as entertainment business

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

HAVING the knowledge to perform cultural dances with traditional songs had prompted a mother of six to register her cultural group as an entertainment business.

Hailing from a part of PNG where people jump confidently to the beat of the garamut (traditional drum), Susan Okem inherited the dance from her ancestors on the island of Pitilu in Manus.

She started the Pitilu cultural group in 2008 when she was invited to entertain tourists at a hotel in Port Moresby.

“That time, I do not have any instruments like garamut so I had to borrow,” Okem said.

Since her late husband was a relative of East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare, Okem went to borrow a garamut from his house when he was the prime minister.

Using that garamut, she performed on a number of occasions at the hotel where she was paid K180 for each performance.

She started saving up and bought seven garamut drums and other traditional bilas (decorations) that she need during her performances.

Okem told The National that she registered her cultural dancing group with the Investment Promotion Authority.

“This was because I see that people and organisation started hiring my group to perform on a regular basis on events such as a marriage ceremony or a conference or meetings for big organisations, graduations for schools and so forth,” she said.

She set up a committee in her group to oversee all the functions.

They will participate in the farewell ceremony for Sir Michael Somare.

