Mothers get interest-free loans

By NICHOLAS SIREO

A Lae-based non-government organisation has empowered mothers in a settlement by giving them interest-free loans and providing financial literacy training.

Last Thursday, 23 mothers from the 4-Mile Block were presented certificates after completing financial literacy training run by the Anis Foundation Inc.

Foundation president Sil Poi said each mother was given K200 to start small businesses.

“The micro loan was interest-free which we gave to them to start up small businesses to sustain their lives. Apart from that, we provided financial literacy to them so that they can manage their money wisely,” he said.

Poi said the foundation aimed to change the lives of widows and single mothers living in urban settlements.

He said many people lacked financial literacy and were unable to use or save their money wisely.

“We have also conducted similar training for mothers at 10-Mile and Boundary Road,” Poi said.

Women representative of 4-Mile Janet Nime thanked the foundation for facilitating the programme to help unfortunate mothers.

“We are very privileged to be trained so that we can manage our money wisely,” she said.

“This training is the first of its kind in this settlement. Those who graduated today will know how to look after their money.”

