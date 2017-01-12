Mothers keep Ela Beach clean

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

MOTHERS engaged to do general clean-up are contributing to the cleanliness and beautification of Port Moresby.

Cathy James, 42, from Chimbu is one of those hard-working mothers engaged by the office of the member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko to do general clean-up along Ela Beach.

She said each mother was assigned to clean about five metres on the beach and roadside.

“This is our city so we (mothers) are committed and always do our best to make sure Ela Beach becomes a cleaner place for families and even tourists to come and enjoy,” James told The National.

She said they were paid K200 a fortnight.

“With the little we earned, we support our families’ day-to-day needs, pay for our children school fees, bus fares and lunch money, hospitals and other necessary needs and wants,” James said

“We normally do the cleanups from 8am to 10am, Monday to Friday, raking and packing all the rubbish in the plastic bags then we wait for the rubbish trucks to come pick them and we are free for the day.”

James said she also sold small goods at her home at 2-Mile settlement to supplement her fortnightly earnings. She thanked the MP for giving them the opportunity to earn a regular income.

