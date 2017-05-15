Mothers receive gifts from Susu Mama

Susu Mama PNG delivered some gifts and food to the Port Moresby General Hospital post natal ward on Saturday to mark Mother’s Day.

“This is an event where we bring together the corporate sector to gather and help sponsor through materials or other donations,” Susu Mama board deputy chairperman Anna Maalsen told The National.

“We carry out our services in partnership approach, we work closely with the Government and provincial health authorities and health offices to deliver primary healthcare services.”

Maalsen said the visit to the hospital on Saturday was a big co-sponsored event.

“We have bags today from Trukai, Graffiti Signs, Goodman Fielder, KK Kingston, Paradise Foods, Coral Seas and Airways and Coca Cola, who brought together small gifts, some food, sanitary items, toilet paper, shampoo and soaps and things to make a new mother or mothers’ first few weeks after having the baby a little bit easier,” Maalsen said.

“We are happy we have more bags than we have ever had before and it’s good to see so much healthy products in there and rice from Trukai, and Airways provided a lovely box of food for the mothers on Sunday.”

