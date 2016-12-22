Motion to dismiss contempt case refused

By DEMAS TIEN

A MOTION by former electoral commissioner Andrew Trawen, a returning officer and a lawyer to dismiss a contempt case against them was refused by the Waigani National Court yesterday.

The contempt application was filed by former Madang MP Peter Yama alleging the contemnors for producing false electoral results to the court in relation to a recount for the Madang Open electorate by-election in 2013.

The contempt application will proceed to trial on Feb 16 next year.

Trawen, returning officer Simon Sinai and their lawyer Harvey Nii filed the motion to object to the competency of the contempt application against them.

They raised seven grounds in their objection.

Some of the grounds were that the contempt application cited a wrong jurisdictional basis of the court to punish them for contempt, non-existence of a court order of Aug 18, 2014 which they allegedly breached and allegations of fact in the statement of charge against them were vague, ambiguous and too general.

Justice Colin Makail dismissed all the grounds of their objection and dismissed their motion.

The motion challenging the competency of the contempt application arose from an election petition filed by Yama on Sep 2014, disputing the election of Nixon Duban as the member for Madang Open electorate following a by-election in 2013.

The National Court in Madang upheld the petition on Aug 6, 2014, and ordered a recount of votes for the by-election.

