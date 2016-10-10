Motu 9s a chance for unveiling talent: Udia

By Alphonse Porau

THE Motu-Koitabu 9s tournament organised by the Motu-Koita Assembly kicked off last Friday at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium with the official opening by assembly chairman Opao Udia.

The tournament featured 24 teams from the Motu-Koitabu villages in the National Capital District taking part in the three-day open division competition.

Speaking during the opening, Udia thanked NCD Governor Powes Parkop for giving them the opportunity to recognise new talent for a PNG team.

Udia said he saw the tournament as an opportunity to unearth prospective Kumuls.

“The governor saw this as an opportunity for the young people of Motu-Koitabu to showcase their talent,” Udia said.

He urged the players not to be violent in the sports of rugby league but play fairly as friends and set the standard for selectors to see the potential they had, as this was an opportunity not to be wasted.

The tournament kicked off with the opening match between Baruni Eagles and Poreporena Lahura Diro, which the Eagles won 8-6.

