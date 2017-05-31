Motu Koaitabu political destiny within reach

PEOPLE of Motu Koitabu you have heard from our Prime Minister that we will have a voice in Parliament in this generation.

MKA will now become a formidable force in the political landscape and the growing development of the city of Port Moresby.

Our political destiny is within our reach.

Now it is time for the bureaucracy of MKA to break off from NCDC to be independent and governed by its own Act of Parliament.

Whichever proceeds will be fully supported by the MK people.

Thank you to all candidates for airing the MK issues which God has heard and the wisdom has emerged through the vision of our Prime Minster. God is in control!!!

K Realist

