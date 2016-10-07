Motu Koita 9s kicks off at SHMS

THE Motu Koita Rugby League Nines kicked off yesterday at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium with the official opening by the Chairman of Motu Koitabu assembly.

The three-day tournament will feature 24 teams from the Motu Koitabu villages in the National Capital District.

Speaking during the opening Motu Koitabu chairman Opao Udia thanked the NCD Commission for helping fund their tournament.

“I thank the governor PowesPakop for giving us the opportunity.” He said, he saw this as an opportunity where we want to see other Kumuls coming out from the league.

“We’re thankful that NCD Governor Powes Parkop saw this as an opportunity to help the Motu Koitabu people,” Udia said.

He urged the teams to play within the rules of the game and give their best on the field and off it.

He said there was no place for violence and unruly behaviour by players, team officials and fans in the sport.

Matches kicked off with the first two teams, the Baruni Eagles and the Poreporena Lahura Diro.

The Eagles edged Diro 8-6.

