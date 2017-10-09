Motu Koita final ends in draw, matter referred to confederate

THE Motu Koita Rugby Football League has called on the Southern Confederate to appoint an independent tribunal to make a decision in relation to the A grade grand final between Baruni Eagles and Tatana Island Fairfax which ended in a 22-22 draw even after golden-point extra time.

There was no winner announced on Saturday after the match was disrupted due to confusion about the competition rules. MKRFL chairman Dai Pipi Boe has called on Southern Confederate director Gwaibo Mairi to appoint an independent tribunal to make a decision of the outcome.

“We want to be sure that the decision on first try and also the joint premiership to be clarify by Southern Confederate director Mairi and two other independent tribunal members,” Boe said.

Like this: Like Loading...