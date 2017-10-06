Motu Koita league to host grand final tomorrow

HISTORY is unfolding and a new era is dawning for Motu Koita Rugby League with the inaugural grand final set for tomorrow at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

In the A grade, Baruni Eagles and Tatana Island Fairfax lock horns for the National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop Cup and the cash reward that comes with it.

League executives have yet to confirm if major sponsors Parkop and Moresby South MP and Lands Minister Justin Tkatchenko would be on hand to kick off the final.

The A grand finalists, Baruni and Tatana, are neighbours but no love will be lost between them on the park.

In the under-20 division, Mirigini Sharks and Porebada Bulldogs will battle for the Justin Tkatchenko Cup and cash prize.

Motu-Koita chairman Dai Pipi Boe appealed to all the players, officials and supporters to play fair or support their teams in the true spirit of rugby league.

“May the best team win or lose, may rugby league be the winner,” Boe said.

“This inaugural season has seen many challenges and testing times along the way.

“Nevertheless, we have pulled through unscathed and come along way to reach this far.

“It is a significant milestone to reach the business end of the season and our final series has progressed on very well despite few hiccups.”

The league officials have urged the teams not create violence and play professional football as it was the first grand final of the league.

