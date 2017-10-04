Motu Koita rugby league decider set for Saturday

THE inaugural Motu Koita Rugby League grand final is confirmed for Saturday at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

League chairman Dai Pipi Boe said yesterday that he had written to National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, who is also the patron, and Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, to kick off the A grade and Under-20 grand finals.

Boe, however, has yet to confirm their attendance at the finals.

In the A grade final, the Tatana Island Fairfax take on the Baruni Eagles for the Parkop Cup including cash prizes while in the U20 finals, the Porebada Bulldogs face the Mirigini Sharks for the Tkatchenko Cup as well as cash prizes.

Boe said the presentation of awards would also be officiated by the two MPs.

He said the curtain-raiser to the final would be an U16 schoolboys game between St Michael and Eki Vaki primary schools.

The chairman has also reminded all four clubs in the grand finals to be disciplined and play with a positive mindset.

Like this: Like Loading...