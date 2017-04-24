Motu Koitans out to defend their land

THE Motu Koita people in the National Capital District have come together for the first time to defend their land from illegal land-grabbing and exploitation.

The Indigenous National Capital District Urban Landowners Association (INCDULA) comprised nearly 33 incorporated land groups (ILGs) in the Motu Koita villages was launched at Meduna village at Bootless Bay in the National Capital District on Saturday.

Association administrator Billie Strange said the idea of creating the umbrella association was to create a platform to protect the land rights of Motu Koita people.

“Most of our land was taken up by the Government and as well, settlers from outside coming into the city to reside, work and do business are taking over our land illegally using money,” Strange said.

“That’s why we are creating this association so that all Motu Koita villages which include Papa, Lealea, Hanuabada, Porebada, Laloki, Korobosea, Baruni, Tatana, Elavala and all the others will come together, stay united and address our land issues.”

Badua ILG chairman Geno Baeau said almost 60 percent of the land owned by Motu Koita people had been taken away by the Government and outsiders.

“We have been marginalised for so long and that’s why we are creating this association as a body that will fight for the land rights of Motu Koita people to ensure our land is protected and developments are pursued for the best interest of the landowners,” Baeau said.

“But we need political support and that’s why we are now endorsing Michael Kandiu for NCD Governor’s seat to address our land issues. We believe in his land mobilisation policy in the city and that’s why all the Motu Koita people have come together for the first time to support him,” Baeau said.

