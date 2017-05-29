Motuans to have own rep, says O’Neill

By Malum Nalu

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has assured Motu-Koitabu villagers that they will have their own seat in Parliament as well as a greater share in project developments in their areas such as the Port Moresby port.

He gave the assurance during a campaign rally for Health Minister and Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag at Tatana village outside Port Moresby on Saturday.

O’Neill promised the people that, just like he had turned Hela and Jiwaka into provinces in 2012, he would give the Motu-Koitabu people representation in Parliament

“Today I make a commitment to the people of Motu-Koitabu, you will have your own seat in Parliament after 2017,” he said.

“You will have your own member, carrying your own voice, on the floor of Parliament.

O’Neill said PNG Ports Corporation had been directed to ensure that “participation and benefits must go to the people of Motu-Koitabu, and especially the landowners of Tatana and Baruni, which must be clearly defined”.

“This is a commitment from a prime minister who has delivered shares back to Ok Tedi (landowners), shares back to Bougainville (landowners), and there are going to be more landowners who will benefit because of our policies of giving back to our landowners and our people. We want equal benefits sharing with our people right throughout the country, especially landowners.”

