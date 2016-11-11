Motukea port on target

By PETER KORUGL

THE Government this week unveiled plans to build an iconic structure at Ela Beach to host the APEC leaders conference in 2018. The K150 million project is one of several iconic structures that are being proposed for the water front, running from Ela Beach right around to Stanley Esplanade, at Down Town Port Moresby.

Kumul Consolidated Holdings, the owner of the titles to the land at waterfront is planning to build several iconic structures that will definitely change the landscape of this city within the next two years.

To free up the land for this development to take place, PNG Ports Corporation Limited, the former owner of the land, is moving across the bay to Motukea, where one of the biggest port infrastructure is under construction.

Motukea Port, one of PNG Port’s largest investment in recent years, is on the road to make Papua New Guinea become a shipping hub in the Pacific in about 12 months.

The new port facility, located west of the current Port Moresby, is constructed at a cost of over K300 million and when completed in November 2017, international vessels of up to 240m in size will berth, discharge and take on cargo bound for Australia, New Zealand, Islands States in the Pacific as well as to Asian Ports.

“Work is a months ahead of schedule. We are really excited as this is a world class project, managed by our very own people and they will deliver ahead or on time and within budget, PNG Ports Acting Managing Director Stanley Alphonse said.

When completed, Motukea will be much bigger than the current Lae Port. PNG Ports Corporation Limited, the owner of the port has engaged Curtain Brothers PNG Limited to carry out the work and already the company has reported that 32.49 per cent of the work has been completed with the weighted percentage of the financial completion for the whole project not far off at 29.64 per cent to date.

“We are going to deliver this project, no question about that. Work is a months ahead of schedule. Pile driving for the international wharf construction has commenced recently after the commencement of the dredging works and earthworks to the causeway.

This is a huge investment undertaken by PNG Ports on behalf of the state which will impact greatly on the economy.

The new port as well as the Lae Tidal Basin Project will put PNG up as a shipping hub in the Pacific, the investments are consistent with National Government efforts to develop the transport infrastructure sector in the country,” PNG Ports Acting Managing Director Stanley Alphonse said. Update provided by PNG Ports Engineering Department on all the works are as follows:

Causeway/Access Bridge

The design of the bridge structure is 75% complete to date with anticipated completion time by end of September 2016.

The reclamation works is on-going and is at approximately 80% completed.

Financial completion progress to date shows 8.0% completion overall for the causeway and access bridge.

Reclamation works

Financial Completion Progress to date shows 94.5 % completion which includes compaction as well. As per the draft program completion date is anticipated for the 2nd of November 2016. Break down of equipment is being minimised onsite thus showing sufficient progress in the works.

Civil works

Coastal Side

Financial completion progress to date shows 2.5% complete for both coastal and international.

Civil designs have commenced and submitted in September 2016.

All other works follow after the designs are completed and approved.

International Side

Civil designs have commenced and submitted in September 2016.

Roads works location near Port fencing area has been cleared thus ready to commence works for the road to go through. All other works are awaiting the design to be completed and approved.

Stevedores Building

Progress to date shows 20.0% completion. All footings have been poured.

All precast concrete walls have been casted and are ready to be installed. Awaiting steel columns to be fabricated and installed.

Alphonse in acknowledging contractor, Curtain Brothers for progressing the multi-million project very well also paid homage to the late Sir Michael (Mick) Curtain.

“The Late Sir Mick was a great statesman and contributed significantly to the building and construction industry in PNG of which history is a testament of his contributions in nation building.”

“The construction of the new Motukea port is on target and we expect the project to be delivered on time and within budget,” Alphonse said.

Like this: Like Loading...