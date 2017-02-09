MoU to address violence

By LARRY ANDREW

A MEMORANDUM of Understanding on partnership in confronting family and sexual violence was signed yesterday in Lae between two non-profit organisation.

The partnership signing and launching between PNG Business Coalition for Women (BCFW) and FemiliPNG was attended by Australian Consul-General Paul Murphy, Professor Stephen Howes, BCFW chairperson and Origin Energy CEO Lesieli Taviri and FemiliPNG Operations manager Denga Ilave.

The MoU signing is to ensure more women, men and children in Morobe capital can access family and sexual violence support services.

Taviri said the impact of violence is one of the biggest contributing factors in workplaces affecting women.

“The research we did 12 months ago with the sponsorship from the Australian Government found that, two out of three employees are affected by family and sexual violence.”

Ilave said FemiliPNG is a NGO based in Lae that operates a case management centre which assists survivors of family and sexual violence to access services they need.

She said the signing of the agreement is really important for BCFW adding value to its membership and business.

Ilave said the centre is funded by Australian Aid Programme and is working closely with service delivery partners like police, hospitals and other NGO’s.

