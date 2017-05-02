Mount Hagen league affiliates to PNGRFL

By ELIAS LARI

MOUNT Hagen Rugby League paid K23,000 in registration fees to the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League last Tuesday.

PNGRFL Highlands Confederation director Joe Tokam received the cheque from league president John Ropa and his executives.

Ropa said that the registration fees were for the 10 teams in their competition.

He said that Mt Hagen association was one of the pioneer leagues in the country and were pleased to complete their registration fees.

He said the league had ended its pre-season and was now into round four of its season proper.

“We are looking at promoting rugby league and encouraging more young men to join the game,” Ropa said.

He said some changes in the draw would be made to cater for the national elections.

Tokam thanked the league for settlign their dues to the PNGRFL.

He said Mt Hagen was the first league in the region and the country to pay its registration in full.

“I’m calling on other leagues to speed up their payments and meet the deadlines,” Tokam said.

