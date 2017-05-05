Mourning community in Kimbe assures peace, normalcy

RICHARD Ngava, representing the Bulu people of Talasea district in West New Britain, has given an assurance that they will not disrupt any services in Kimbe town.

He said they were law-abiding people and respected the rule of law.

Ngava said that when receiving food assistance given to the haus krai (mourning shelters) of three people who were killed in a fight between the Bulu and the Bali people in Kimbe last week.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel bought K15,000 worth of food that included three pigs and three coffins which were handed over to the families of the deceased yesterday.

The Chinese community also assisted with K3,000 worth of food.

Ngava said the assistance relieved them of the pressure of having to cater for three haus krais.

He thanked Muthuvel, the provincial government and the Chinese community led by Jacky Chan.

Provincial administrator Williamson Hosea also presented some food. Meanwhile, all shops and government offices were open in town. Some schools have resumed classes as well.

The main Kimbe town market remained close and would be open to vendors for use on police approval.

