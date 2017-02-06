Move to control public expenditure applauded

TRANSPARENCY International PNG (TIPNG) has applauded Finance Secretary, Dr Ken Ngangan, for making the recent move to tighten controls on public expenditure.

Ngangan recently published a circular in the newspapers, issuing instructions for government cheques to be supported with purchase orders.

TIPNG chairman Lawrence Stephens said it was welcoming to see that stringent requirements were now in place to document, validate, verify and authenticate government cheques by way of purchase orders, authority to pre-commit expenditure (APC) or an integrated local purchase order and claim (ILPOC), to assure accountability of government spending.

“This is an important step to strengthen the existing procurement process and limit the abuse of the proper procurement process.”

Stephens said that public money should be spent for public purposes and never for anything else.

“Far too much of the wealth of our country has been lost through misappropriation and misuse of public funds which has benefitted a few people to the detriment of many,” he said.

“The real test lies in the actual enforceability of this circular. If this is not effectively enforced, the misuse and abuse of the public procurement process will continue,” Stephens warned.

Like this: Like Loading...