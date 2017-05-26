MP Anisi, 29, passes on

THE youngest MP from East Sepik Ezekiel Anisi died suddenly in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

Anisi was the MP for Ambunti-Drekikier. He collapsed and died only a few weeks into campaign.

Anisi, 29, was the son of former People’s Progress Party secretary-general, the late Alex Anisi.

Two other candidates in this year’s election died over the last two weeks.

Anisi’s death adds to a number of MPs dying while active over the last few years.

They include Ludwig Shulze, Angoram MP (2013), Daniel Mona – Goilala MP (2015), South Bougainville MP Steven Pirika Kama (2016), Hela Governor Anderson Agiru (2016) and South Fly MP Aide Ganasi (early this year).

According to a friend who grew up with Anisi at the Wewak Hill in East Sepik, Anisi passed away on his way to the Paradise Hospital.

Anisi went to Drekikier Primary School and Drekikier High School.

He was initially elected for the People’s Progress Party at the July 2012 general election, defeating National Alliance Party MP and former minister Tony Aimo.

Like this: Like Loading...