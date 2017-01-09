MP assures locals of road repair

By PISAI GUMAR

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru has promised the people of Erap in Nawaeb that the road section damaged by landslide at Sabang will be repaired.

Naru said roads allowed people to access public services and to be in touch with the world outside their villages.

Naru visited the damaged section yesterday and talked to the locals.

He said a contractor, Mt Tereming Earth Movers had been engaged to clear the road from today.

People whose food gardens, cash crops and homes were damaged would be assisted, he said.

The people had begun clearing the road to allow four-wheel-drive vehicles through.

He said during El Nino, people experienced drought conditions. But La Nina is the opposite of El Nino bringing rain.

“We will experience more rain, flood and landslides that will cause unexpected situations. Therefore be mindful when going into the bushes for hunting, gardening or out to sea fishing,” Naru said.

