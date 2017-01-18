MP: Cabinet to endorse board

By LUKE KAMA

SUBMISSIONS for appointing a new board of the National AIDS Council Secretariat is ready for endorsement during the first Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Michael Malabag says.

When asked by The National on Friday regarding the appointment of the board, Malabag said submissions were made to Cabinet late last year for a new board to be endorsed but that was delayed due to technical problems.

“It should be cleared in the next Cabinet meeting,” he said.

“We have submitted their names but the problem is their CVs (curriculum vitae) are not attached. I submitted the names but they (Cabinet) requested for the CVs so that is the delay.

Malabag said he had directed Deputy Health Secretary Medical Services Dr Paison Dakulala to have all the necessary documents in place to be endorsed during the first Cabinet meeting.

“I have directed Dr Dakulala to have all these fixed and we hope for it to be endorsed in the first Cabinet meeting anytime this month.

“We haven’t had our first Cabinet meeting for this year yet. But when we do we will go through the list of applicants.

“I am waiting for this first National Executive Council meeting so that I can have the appointment of the new board endorsed and approved,” Malabag said.

Dr Dakulala confirmed to The National last Friday that all documents were fixed and in place and ready for Cabinet endorsement.

“It’s a matter of following the right protocols,” he said.

Malabag said earlier that appointing a new NACS board after the current board’s term expired last year was very important to address the “complete breakdown” in the secretariat and to deliver on the Government’s expectations.

