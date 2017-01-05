MP calls for ENB to overhaul health system

By ELIZABETH VUVU

POMIO MP Elias Kapavore has called for an overhaul of the health system in East New Britain which he described as “fragmented”.

He said the Nonga General Hospital was still operating under the Public Hospital Act and reported directly to the Health Department while other health facilities in the four districts operated under the National Health Administration and reported to the provincial administration and government.

“Reporting for all these facilities that provide health care services is different and fragmented and should be consolidated under one umbrella,” Kapavore said.

In this year’s provincial budget, the health sector has been allocated K18,972,300.

He said health was among nine key strategic result areas that East New Britain focused on in terms of spending.

But an assessment of performance in the health sector was important to determine where the province stood in terms of health service delivery and functioning of its health facilities as well as health infrastructure development.

“Does the provincial administration know the number of bed admissions, issues affecting each and every health facility?” he said

Governor and Kokopo MP Ereman ToBaining Jr, in his budget speech, said the provincial executive council had endorsed a trust account establishment which was now being set up with the purpose of managing project development funds.

He said the establishment of a trust account for funds meant for health infrastructure and development would help the ENB government on its progress in health services delivery.

ToBaining Jr said it would also improve the functions of health systems in the province.

