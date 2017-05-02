MP calls on media to report responsibly

KEROWAGI MP Camillus Dangma has called on the media to be responsible in their coverage of the general election after a report said his supporters clashed with Silku and Kamaneku tribespeople.

“Failure to do so can have far-reaching consequences on the parties involved and exacerbate what may already be a tense situation,” Dangma said in a statement.

He said that media reports stating that his supporters had a confrontation with the Silku and Kamaneku tribes were incorrect.

“The confrontation was between my supporters and certain rival factions from the Silku and Kamaneku tribes,” Dangma said.

He said that he had supporters from the Silku and Kamaneku tribes with him when they were attacked.

“The young man who lost his life during the confrontation was one of my supporters who was accompanying me to witness my nomination,” Dangma said.

“To suggest that my supporters retaliated against one of our own does not make any sense.

“If there is anyone to blame, it should be the candidates and their supporters who have chosen to adopt criminal and barbaric means to pursue their political vendetta against me.”

Dangma appealed to candidates and leaders of tribes in Kerowagi to respect the rule of law and also respect each other during election period.

He also called on the police to remain vigilant and responsive during the elections.

