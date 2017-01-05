MP calls for urgent repair of damaged highway

MARKHAM MP Paul Isikiel has called on the Government to urgently attend to the Highlands Highway in Markham Valley before it is washed away by the flood.

Heavy rain during the Christmas-New Year period badly damaged the highway in the valley and it has not stopped.

Isikiel plans to personally visit the Department of Works and Implementation headquarters in Port Moresby to speak to Secretary David Wereh.

“I’m calling on the Government to do something urgently, otherwise the road is going to go,” he told The National.

“The road between Zumim, Arifiran and Mutzing will go because of continuous rain.”

Isikiel said the highway was also damaged close to Lae at Tararan and 40-Mile.

“That area was submerged when we came down (on Tuesday),” he said.

“We were able to pass through because we had a four-wheel-drive vehicle. All other vehicles had to turn back. That’s how serious the situation is.”

Last October, he warned that the highway in the valley faced serious threats because of the frequent flooding.

“The section at Zumim, between Mutzing and Umi Bridge, is badly affected as the Mangyang River burst its banks and is causing havoc,” Isikiel said.

“It destroyed food gardens and is now encroaching on the main highway.

“Works has done some work but because of the continuous rain, the river has burst its banks again.”

