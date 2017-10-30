MP challenges Amaiu’s petition

By DAPHNE WANI

Moresby North-East MP John Kaupa, has challenged an election petition filed against his win by former MP Labi Amaiu claiming late filing of the petition in court.

Kaupa, who is also the Minister for Housing and Urbanisation, filed his application on October 18 seeking to dismiss the petition because it was filed outside of the required 40 days.

The National Court yesterday heard that the election petition was filed “a day late” on Sept 6 after the declaration of the member-elect on July 28 in Port Moresby.

Kaupa’s lawyer John Napu, from Napu Lawyers, told court that the 40 days period lapsed on Sept 5 and the petition was filed on Sept 6.

Justice Collin Makail adjourned the hearing of the application to Nov 6 and said would be confined to the date of the filing of the petition.

“I need to hear from the petitioner as well,” he said.

Lawyer representing the petitioner, Amaiu, was not present for the hearing of the motion.

The election commission had a lawyer representing it.

The court adjourned to give time for the petitioner and the electoral commission lawyers to prepare submissions and return to court for hearing on the return date.

The petition is before directions hearing before a date will be given for the trial.

