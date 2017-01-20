MP challenges education board

JIWAKA Governor Dr William Tongamp has challenged the newly appointed provincial education board (PEB) to ensure that heads of educational institutions in the province perform well.

Tongamp told the PEB to make tough decisions and where necessary, revoke appointments of school principals who did not perform or misuse schools resources.

He said this during the swearing-in of the new PEB members on Wednesday in Minj, South Waghi district.

Tongamp commended the board members for their decision to remove the former principal of Minj Secondary School few years ago.

“The tough decision you made saved Minj Secondary School and now we are seeing the benefits of your decision,” he said.

He told the board members that they were appointed because they had the people’s trust to make strong and fair decisions concerning education.

