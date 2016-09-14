MP charged with theft

CHUAVE MP Wera Mori has appeared in the Waigani court charged with official corruption.

Mori is alleged to have misappropriated about K40,000 of the Chuave district funds in Chimbu around July last year.

The court heard that a warrant of his arrest was issued last December. But his lawyer John Napu filed an application to set aside the warrant of arrest on Dec 11.

Napu told the court that between the time of the warrant of arrest and Mori’s appearance in court, a lot of things had happened in Chuave and Port Moresby.

But police prosecutor Stanley Poga told the court that what Napu said was “guesswork” and “speculation”.

Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar said he would be dealing with only the substantive matter – whether there is a reason to set aside the warrant of arrest.

He ordered the matter to return to court on Sept 21.

