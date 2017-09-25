MP condemns impounding of private vehicle

WEWAK MP Kevin Isifu has condemned the harassing of his predecessor Jimmy Simatab by people who impounded his private vehicle in East Sepik.

Isifu, the Inter-government Relations Minister has apologised to Simatab for the inconvenience caused to his family.

Isifu had written to Wewak police last month to bring back vehicles belonging to the Wewak District Authority being used by unauthorised people and lock them at the district office.

He said some people took advantage of that to also impound Simatab’s private vehicle without checking the ownership documents.

Isifu said the vehicle had been returned to Simatab.

“So I want to apologise to Simatab about that incident. I’m also not happy about that unruly behavior. I want to work with him and his team to contribute valuable ideas so that we can work

together to develop the district,” Isifu said.

“We have big plans to develop the district. The priority is to upgrade the Wewak town water supply. I have met with Water PNG’s management. They have already designed a scope on the Kaindi-Yarapos High School water supply. Also the upgrading of the Wewak town roads.

“We also have the government project to extend the Boram airport runway under Asian Development Bank funding programme and the relocation and construction of the Wewak international wharf.”

